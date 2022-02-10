The Owls are flying high as they prepare to face Rotherham United this weekend. They’ve won four games in a row for the first time since 2017, have got four consecutive clean sheets, and know that a win on Sunday could well propel them back into the Play-Off positions.

For now it seems as though some patience has paid off.

The plug was pulled on Lee Johnson after Sunderland had six stuck past them, and plenty of other managers have been shown the door for less than winning just two of eight games in all competitions – which is what Wednesday did between December and mid-January.

But Dejphon Chansiri understands that some of the Owls’ form has got nothing to do with the manager. He understands that the injury situation isn’t something that Moore can have that much control over.

So when he received emails and other forms of correspondence from some supporters suggesting that Moore’s time at Wednesday should come to an end, he held firm. He threw his weight behind a manager with whom he appears to have build a strong relationship over the last year.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Chansiri spoke openly of his frustration with the injuries, but quickly pointed out the fact that the manager was doing his best for the club, and that – in an ideal world – is around for the long-term.

As I said, things can change quickly in football, but it does now feel that – after two big windows of recruiting new players – Moore has got until at least the end of this season to try and get the job done at Hillsborough. And the chances of that changing appear to be slim.

So as the final 16 games approach, it’s probably time to follow the Chairman’s lead – because Wednesday are just a point off the Play-Offs now, and we all know what this fanbase is capable of when backing a cause.