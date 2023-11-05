West Brom captain takes aim at ‘ridiculous’ Sheffield Wednesday situation

West Bromwich Albion captain, Jed Wallace, says that what’s been happening at Sheffield Wednesday since their play-off win is ‘ridiculous’.

The Owls have had a tumultuous period of late, with Danny Röhl coming in recently as their third manager in the space of five months, and at present they find themselves bottom of the Championship with just one win to their name.

Wallace, who helped the Baggies beat the Owls last month, was asked about the situation on the BBC’s 72+ podcast – with plenty of talk of off-the-field matters surrounding owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

The 29-year-old said, "I think when you look at the way they went up - that unbelievable turnaround in the play-offs - if you could have played it any worse from the moment that Josh Windass header went in, then it’s probably happened…

"It started with getting rid of Darren Moore, and then in the press conference to unveil Xisco Munoz he started going off on one and Xisco was sitting there thinking, ‘What’s going on?’ He then went, and now there’s this new manager.

“The fans are paying their money travelling up and down the country every week to watch the team lose at the moment. He’s acting like he is doing everyone a favour. Ultimately, when you take on a football club, that’s the responsibility that comes with it. It just doesn’t help the players, the feeling around the place in general. Even the situation with Marvin Johnson - like what’s going on with him?

“It’s like something off EastEnders what is going on there, it’s ridiculous! Hopefully now it can settle down with the new, young manager but he needs stability."