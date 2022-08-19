Sheffield Wednesday’s defensive registration confirmed before Bolton Wanderers – squad number unveiled
Sheffield Wednesday’s new signing, Mark McGuinness, is in line to make his Owls debut this weekend.
It was confirmed on Thursday evening that the 21-year-old centre back had become Wednesday’s ninth signing of the summer, coming on board to help Darren Moore’s promotion push at Hillsborough.
The former Arsenal youngster joins on a season-long loan from Cardiff City, and arrives with previous experience of the division having played there with Ipswich Town in the 2020/21 campaign.
Along with his arrival at S6, Wednesday also confirmed that he was eligible to make his debut against Bolton Wanderers this weekend after being registered in time with the EFL, revealing his new squad number as well.
The club said on their website, “The Owls have signed Mark McGuinness from Championship side Cardiff City on a season-long loan deal.
“The central defender links up with Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s trip to Bolton Wanderers and is eligible to feature at the University of Bolton Stadium, wearing squad number 34.”
It remains to be seen whether the 6’ 4” defender will go straight into Moore’s starting XI following the suspension of Reece James earlier this week or if he’ll have to wait for his first start, however it does seem likely that he’ll at least be part of the travelling squad.
A big crowd is expected at the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend, and Moore and his players will be desperate to get back to winning ways after their disappointment at Peterborough United a few days ago.