Sheffield Wednesday heading overseas for preseason – first friendly fixture confirmed

It hasn’t been confirmed exactly where Darren Moore and his side will be off to when they jump on a plane in a few weeks’ time, however, and there has been no word as to whether there will be friendly games set up for when they’re over in Portugal for just under a week.

Only one friendly – against Harrogate Town – has been unveiled at this point in time, however more should be confirmed in the coming weeks as the Owls boss gears up for the new season that begins on July 30th.

A statement on the club’s official website this afternoon read, “The Owls will fly out to Portugal for a warm weather training camp following the friendly fixture with Harrogate Town announced earlier today... Wednesday make the short trip to North Yorkshire on Friday 8 July to play the League Two side at the EnviroVent Stadium, kick-off 7:00pm.

“The SWFC contingent will then head across Europe to Portugal over the same weekend and return to these shores on Friday 15 July. Additional pre-season fixtures in the Owls’ summer schedule will be confirmed in due course.”

It will be the first time that Wednesday have left the country as a club since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, and Moore will be eager to put them through their paces as the start of the 2022/23 campaign draws ever closer.