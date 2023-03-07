Lee Gregory has featured regularly for Sheffield Wednesday this season, however has often been called upon rather than the bench instead of as a starter.

The 34-year-old played an integral role in the Owls’ push for promotion last season, and has got another five goals to his tally this time around despite a couple of unfortunate spells out with injury.

Now fully fit again, ‘Greggers’ has been vital in the last three victories, coming on to change or see-out the games against MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United.

He’ll no doubt be itching for more starting berths in Darren Moore’s side, and the Owls boss insists that he will have no hesitation to throw him in when required – praising the forward’s particular skillset.

Speaking to the media over the weekend, Moore said, "Greggers is in a position now where we feel he can start games. If I see fit for him to start next week at Portsmouth then I will do – he's definitely ready and with the games coming up, midweek games etc, he'll definitely start games.

"He does the things people take for granted. He does hold the ball up, he links play. You see the game management late on in games, people like him and Baz have the intelligence and that can take the game away from the opposition. The way the game went today, in those final 20 minutes, for us to bring a fresh Lee Gregory on is another addition to the squad which we're really pleased to have."

Wednesday face Pompey at 3pm on Saturday, a team against whom Gregory has never lost when he’s featured.

