The written reasons for Marvin Johnson’s three-game Sheffield Wednesday suspension have been made public.

Johnson was given a ban by the English Football Association after being found guilty of improper/violent conduct in an incident that involved Ipswich Town’s Wes Burns early last month.

A penalty was given at the time, which was saved by Cameron Dawson, but it went before an Independent Regulatory Commission of Udo Onwere, Francis Benali and Paul Raven, while Michael O’Connor acted as Secretary to the Regulatory Commission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that the Commission ‘carefully considered all the evidence and materials furnished with regard to this case’, with the documented explaining that Burns himself submitted a letter stating that he was ‘deliberately elbowed’ by Johnson and was ‘was willing to appear as a witness in any FA proceedings, if so required’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is what two of the officials on the day said about the incident:

Geoff Eltringham - Referee

“In the 16th minute my AR1, Ian Cooper, witnessed an off the ball elbow by a Sheffield Wednesday player but at the time was unable to identify which player it was. As no other match official witnessed the incident no action was taken at the time other than the award of a penalty kick. On review of MOAS (Match Official Administration System) footage the player who committed the offence was No18 Marvin Johnson who would have been sent off for his actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson is serving a suspension after an incident at Ipswich Town. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire)

Ian Cooper – Assistant referee

“In the 16th minute of the game I witnessed a Sheffield Wednesday player elbow an opponent in the face in the Sheffield Wednesday’s penalty area. But at the time I could not identify the individual who had done it. On video review it is timed at 15:40 and the player responsible is Sheffield Wednesday’s No18 Marvin Johnson”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing

After the Commission viewed ‘all of the various video evidence and remained fully focussed on the actions of MJ throughout’, the following was decided:

“Having thoroughly reviewed the video evidence, the Commission noted that it showed that MJ had made firm contact on his opponent (in or around the head area) when not challenging for the ball and, as such, there was no clear evidence that the Referee was obviously wrong.

“Furthermore it was concluded, on the balance of probabilities, that this contact could not be seen as negligible. In addition to this, the Commission found the corroborating reports of the Referee and his Assistant to be persuasive. Indeed the Commission felt that it would be very difficult to conclude, on the balance of probabilities, that MJ did not make firm contact on his opponent in this particular incident…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In summary, the Commission concluded MJ’s behaviour could reasonably be described as being improper and/or that which constituted violent conduct. As such the Commission found the FA’s case was proven.”