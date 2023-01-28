Darren Moore says he has ‘the biggest hug’ waiting for Fleetwood Town’s Shaun Rooney when they visit Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Rooney was sent off during the 2-1 defeat to Wednesday a few weeks ago, and the fracas that followed – during which he pushed the Owls manager – resulted in him receiving a fine and a further four-game ban.

The ban saw him miss the return fixture at Hillsborough, but as luck would have it there was to be another meeting of the two teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore, who clearly holds no grudges about the situation, will be welcoming the defender to S6 with open arms. Literally.

"I’m looking forward to seeing him,” Moore said with a wry smile when asked. “And I've got the biggest hug for him!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All jokes aside, though, it’s going to be another tough game for the Owls – a game made tougher by the return of Rooney after he served his suspension.

The big Scot scored a fine goal when the two teams faced off on Boxing Day, before he lost his head, and there is no doubt that they’re a stronger side with him in their XI.

Fleetwood Town's Shaun Rooney had a fracas with Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore after being sent off. (Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

Rooney has missed six League One games in 2022/23 so far, and his side have lost all six. Compare that to the four in 21 that they’ve lost with him available, and you’ll see why their fans have been so keen to have him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls certainly know that they’re in for a game on home turf after narrow wins against Brown’s side the last two times, and their manager heaped praise on the work that his opposite number has done.

"Scott Brown is doing great things at Fleetwood,” Moore explained. “There’s a solidity and understanding about them. There’s a clear thinking, and he’s stamping his authority on the club.

“We know what difficult opponents they will be, and we know that - if we are to progress - we’ll have to be really good, and give a really good account of ourselves.”

Wednesday face Fleetwood at 3pm this afternoon as they look to book their spot in the fifth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad