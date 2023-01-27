Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, has made it very clear that he doesn’t want to lose Callum Paterson this month.

Paterson’s future has been very much up in the air for a few weeks now after his former club, Heart of Midlothian, went public with their interest in bringing him back to Tynecastle.

Their manager, Robbie Neilson, has explained that they’ve been in talks with the Owls about a potential transfer this month before his contract expires at the end of the season, however those approaches have fallen on deaf ears for the time being.

It’s unknown whether Hearts – who have also said that they’ve spoken to the player himself – will return with any further enquiries before the window comes to a close early next week.

Moore has said previously that, while he knows everyone has a price, he’d be looking to keep the 28-year-old at Hillsborough – and now he’s said they’ve got no intention of letting him leave as things stand.

He also praised the Scottish international for his efforts throughout the speculation.

“We’ve never, ever wanted to let Callum go,” Moore told The Star today. “You’ve seen the commitment by him. I understand the situation, I get it, it’s part and parcel of football. It’s the dynamics of the game, the industry.

Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson has been the subject of interest from Heart of Midlothian in Scotland.

“But in terms of talking about Callum, he’s our player, he’s contracted to us, and his commitment and desire that he’s shown to us has never waned. And it won’t.

“My message to him has been to continue what he’s doing, and that’s what he’s done. That’s the best I can give you at this stage.”

‘Pato’, a popular figure in the Owls changing room, has played 27 games in Wednesday colours this season, and it looks like he’ll have plenty more under his belt before the campaign is out as he looks to hopefully play his part in a promotion season at S6.