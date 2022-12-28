Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough will play host to two cup games in just a few days in early January as a couple of Football Association ties come to town.

Wednesday have been pencilled in to take on Newcastle United on January 7th in the third round of the FA Cup, and now it’s been confirmed that their U18s will play host to Leicester City a few days later on January 10th when they look to secure their spot in the next round of the competition.

A statement from the club this week read, “The Owls will host Leicester in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday 10 January. Kick-off at Hillsborough is 7:00pm… Wednesday have enjoyed a superb run so far in the competition this season, overcoming Burton Albion, Derby County and, most recently, Barnsley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also been confirmed that, once again, season ticket holders will get free entry for the fourth round fixture, with tickets being sold for £3 to adults and £1 to concessions.

Andy Holdsworth’s side beat both Burton and Barnsley on penalties, while a 1-0 win over Derby was enough to see them through on that occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester made it this far by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 after extra time in the third round, and the young Owls will be eager to spring another upset against a Category 1 side when given the opportunity in a couple of weeks’ time.

The pitch at Hillsborough has hosted almost a full season worth of games by December, and Darren Moore has spoken previously at the excellent work done to keep it in such great condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad