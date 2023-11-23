The make-up of Danny Röhl's frontline coaching staff at Sheffield Wednesday is complete as he fights to instil a 'high performance culture' at the club.

The German coach was speaking after confirmation of Sal Bibbo as goalkeeper coach last week, the former Arsenal and Brighton man stepping in as the fourth new addition of the Röhl reign alongside Sascha Lense, Henrik Pedersen and Chris Powell.

Bibbo has kicked off his work with senior stoppers Cameron Dawson and Devis Vasquez, who have shared first team responsibilities this season. Röhl has maintained throughout that despite Dawson having been preferred in his five matches so far, there is no set number one and that the pair are in a battle for ascendency between the sticks.

As his goalkeeper coach, Bibbo will of course have a steering hand on who the Wednesday manager decides takes the gloves.

"First of all they have to create a relationship," Röhl said. "When you are new in a team it is about building up with the goalkeepers to create a first impression. This is a process for a new coach, there are new exercises and this is what we want to see in the next weeks.

"The goalkeeper position is always difficult. It is about belief and being convinced of what he has to do on the pitch. It is a challenge for both goalkeepers and it is good to have an experienced guy in Sal here. We will have a conversation about this topic but for now it is not the situation.

"It is not like we have a number one, or that the other guy is out of the race. It is about performance and this is why I need an experienced guy by my side to look and improve the players."

Bibbo has worked alongside the likes of Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and Brendan Rodgers in his career and has coached Petr Cech and Emi Martinez among others. His CV is indicative of the sort of culture Röhl is hoping to build at Wednesday.

He said: "If you look now to my staff we have really experienced guys here, this is what we want to have. I want to create a high performance culture with my coaches and also with my team. We need high-level, good coaches. The appointment with Sal is great, I am happy he is here.

"We spoke about our philosophy, this is important. We have a good group around the team to improve the players. You look at his CV, he worked with good goalkeepers and good managers as well. All this experience he can bring and we can be really happy. It is great.