An EFL manager has confirmed Sheffield Wednesday were given permission to speak to one of his key staff members - but that he'll be staying put.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owls boss Danny Röhl has been busy putting together his coaching team at S6, a mission that was completed this week with the addition of vastly experienced goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo.

It was reported that Reading assistant manager Andrew Sparkes - a former colleague of Röhl at Southampton - was among the candidates to have been sounded-out for the goalkeeping job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked about the approach, Royals boss Ruben Selles confirmed Sparkes had spoken to Wednesday. He said: "We gave him the freedom to speak with them, but he is committed to us and decided to not go through. He is happy with us."

Röhl has spoken glowingly on the appointment of Bibbo, a former Arsenal keeper coach who has worked with some of the biggest names in the game. Asked whether any further coaching appointments are to be expected, the German made clear his work is done when it comes to piecing together his frontline backroom team.

"I am very happy with my staff now I have the goalkeeper coach," he said. "I have the athletic coach, three analysts and the assistant coaches who are all a little different. This is important to me that we don't have the same type and the same profile. Everybody can bring something different. This is good.