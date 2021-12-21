Sheffield Wednesday’s Christmas wishlist as January transfer window draws closer

Darren Moore had a busy summer as he brought on board practically a whole new squad during a much-needed rebuild at Hillsborough, and has since gone on to add a couple more free agents to his ranks in the shape of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Jayden Onen and Kwame Boateng.

Wednesday don’t have a particularly small squad, and as things stand only Ipswich Town (29) have used more players in League One than the Owls this season (27), but a spate have injuries has led to plenty of square pegs being used in round holes.

With that in mind, Moore is on the lookout for new signings next month, though it is thought that they’ll still be limited to loan signings and free agents.

What positions are Sheffield Wednesday looking at?

The main two positions that’ll be on Moore’s wishlist are a centre back – ideally a left-sided one – as well as an actual left back.

Injuries in defence have been a serious problem for Moore in recent months, with the likes of Callum Paterson, Marvin Johnson and Liam Palmer all being asked to play out of position at centre back at various points.

The left back position is one that hasn’t really been dealt with for a while. The signing of Jaden Brown on the face of it looked to be a way of plugging that gap, however he’s often been used further up the field and Johnson has been used there instead.

Other positions may become a priority depending on whether anybody leaves in January, with potential recalls being mentioned with regards to players such as Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing and Olamide Shodipo.

Who have Sheffield Wednesday been linked with?

Currently it’s a short list… And only of them of them is for a position that Wednesday really need.

Josh Ruffels, a left back at Huddersfield Town, is a name that’s been mentioned as an option, while West Bromwich Albion attacker, Rayhaan Tulloch, has also been linked.