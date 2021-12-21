Sheffield Wednesday: What Burton Albion’s Chairman said about the Boxing Day game against Owls

The chairman of Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents, Burton Albion, said that The Brewers should be fine to face the Owls on Boxing Day.

By Joe Crann
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 5:00 am

Like Wednesday, Burton also weren’t in action over the weekend after it was decided that their game against MK Dons would be postponed following a number of positive cases of Covid-19 at both clubs. Wednesday were meant to face Accrington Stanley.

But while the game very much hangs in the balance due to positive cases at both clubs, the opposition chairman appeared confident a few days ago that his side would be able to fulfil the fixture from their end.

Burton chairman, Ben Robinson, told their official website last week, “Burton Albion’s first team squad test regularly and have had some positives returned.

“Therefore, all the first team squad and staff will be at home until Tuesday when they will report back for a new round of testing. At this stage we fully expect to be ready to play our away game at Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day and our home games against Bolton Wanderers on December 29 and Crewe Alexandra on New Year’s Day.

“The playing operation is separate from all other activities at the Pirelli Stadium, which continues to operate as normal. All club staff are tested and are all negative.”

Wednesday and Burton are set to face off at Hillsborough at 3pm on Sunday afternoon – a side needs to be able to name a squad of 14 players, including a goalkeeper, in order for the game to go ahead.

Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson says his side should be able to put a squad together to face Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

