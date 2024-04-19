Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ipswich Town are reportedly ready to kick off their summer transfer window plans with the signing of former Sheffield United star John Lundstram.

The 30-year-old midfielder brought an end to a four-year stay at Bramall Lane during the summer of 2021 when he agreed a free transfer switch to Scottish giants Rangers. His time at Ibrox has brought success as Lundstram has helped The Gers to a Scottish Cup and League Cup triumph as well as being part of their side that reached the Europa League Final in 2022 before suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lundstram is out of contract at the end of the season and Turkish journalist Ezgi Alp has claimed Super Lig club Trabzonspor are keen on a move for the former Blade - but look set to lose out to Championship promotion contenders Ipswich Town that have won the race for his services by offering the midfielder a £32,000-a-week deal.

Sky Blues boss hits out at Man Utd criticism

Coventry City manager Mark Robins believes any criticism of FA Cup semi-final opponents Manchester United is ‘derisory’.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins

The Sky Blues boss knows all about life at Old Trafford after spending the early years of his playing career with the Red Devils and famously wrote his name into club folklore with an FA Cup third round winner against Nottingham Forest in 1990 that is said to have saved Sir Alex Ferguson’s job. Now, as he prepares to meet his old club at Wembley on Sunday, Robins has reflected on the criticism aimed at current Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.