Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United reacts after he is shown a red card by Referee Chris Kavanagh following a second yellow card during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Oli McBurnie, the Sheffield United striker, has been warned to be ready for the “challenge” facing him against Burnley this weekend after his red card at Turf Moor earlier this season. The Blades striker picked up two yellows in quick succession for two aerial challenges as the Blades were thumped 5-0, a game that proved to be Paul Heckingbottom’s last in charge.

McBurnie could lead the Blades out as captain if he starts the game, having deputised with the armband at Brentford last weekend with John Egan, Chris Basham and Jack Robinson all out injured, and both the striker - and referee Anthony Taylor, who has handed out a red card on average every 4.63 games he has officiated this season - have been warned not to fall foul of any attempts to wind up the Scottish international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's obviously a big game for him on Saturday,” Wilder said ahead of the visit of Vincent Kompany’s fellow strugglers, “and I'm sure that there'll be certain situations on Saturday, that people might be trying to get into Oli Mac on the pitch and off of it. I think that's important that gets refereed because I think there was an agenda towards him.

“He fell for the old three-card trick [at Turf Moor], hook line and sinker, and he has to make sure that he's right for that challenge as well. There's a bit of history between Oli and Burnley as well, from the previous season, so he needs to get that right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he’s certainly a player that the younger players are listening to, in terms of his character and attitude about the place. So for me, it was an easy decision to give him the armband. I’m just disappointed that he didn't get a result on his outing as captain.”