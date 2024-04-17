Shock decision at bottom of Championship could have impact on Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham United are dead and buried in the Championship survival fight and had their status as a League One side next season confirmed earlier this month. Despite that, it came as a surprise to many that head coach Leam Richardson had ‘parted ways’ with the club along with his assistant Rob Kelly when the news was confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The Millers have won only one game this year and have failed to score in three consecutive league defeats. What will concern Wednesday fans in the immediate future is whether the as yet unconfirmed new boss will be able to spark a ‘new manager bounce’ and force a result when they welcome Birmingham City to the New York Stadium this weekend.

A surprise win over Coventry City took Birmingham a point ahead of Wednesday in the survival race and into the first safety spot ahead of Huddersfield Town. The Owls will know the nature of the results of all the fixtures in the division before they take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Sunday.

A statement read: “Rotherham United can confirm that the club have parted company with first team Head Coach Leam Richardson with immediate effect. Leam was appointed in December 2023, taking charge of 24 matches in all competitions during that time. Assistant Head Coach Rob Kelly has also left the club.

“Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Leam and Rob for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.