Sheffield Wednesday’s celebration explained after opening MK Dons goal

It was a dramatic encounter at Stadium MK on Saturday night, with the Owls flying into a 3-0 lead after a 30-minute barrage of MK Dons, however they were pegged back with a goal in either half to set up a nervy ending to the game.

The opening goal – which involved Barry Bannan, Jack Hunt and Berahino – was the result of a well-worked free kick by Darren Moore’s men, and it will come as no shock that it was a routine that came straight off the training ground at Middlewood Road.

When asked about the celebration after the game, Wednesday’s game-winning hero, Bannan, explained, “It was Simon Ireland (first team coach)… We worked on that set play yesterday, and sometimes we’ve been questioning whether his set plays are what they should be - but he came through at a good time.

“So we had to go and acknowledge him because we’d worked on it and a few of us had asked if it was going to work.”

He added with a smile, “Turns out if we excuse what he says, we’ll be fine.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to facing Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday evening as they look to pick up another three points on home turf, and they’ll be hoping that Ireland has got another couple of successful set pieces in his notebook.

Sheffield Wednesday's Saido Berahino ran over the bench after scoring the opener against MK Dons. (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)