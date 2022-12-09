Sheffield Wednesday’s Cameron Dawson thoughts ahead of Exeter City return

Darren Moore says that he does see Cameron Dawson as a future starter for Sheffield Wednesday, and insists there is great camaraderie in his ‘Goalkeepers Union’.

Dawson will return to Exeter City this weekend for the first time since a highly successful loan spell in 2021/22 that resulted in promotion into League One, with the shot-stopper playing a crucial role in their impressive campaign.

Since his return to Hillsborough, however, the Owls academy graduate has been limited to cup appearances for the club, with David Stockdale having taken on the role as first-choice goalkeeper in league fixtures.

The Wednesday boss says that his two goalkeepers are pushing each other to improve, also saying praising the way that Dawson has improved since his arrival at S6.

Moore told the media, “From where he was 18 months ago to where he is now, he’s a completely different goalkeeper. We’re really happy in terms of where he’s at…

“The challenge is there for Daws, and he knows that if the door is left ajar and he gets his chance then he needs to take it with both hands and perform. He’s waiting for that opportunity, and he’s working extremely hard.

“They’re great lads, he’ll be wishing Stockdale all the very best and Stockdale will be doing the same. They get on really well together, they’re in the Goalkeeping Union.

Cameron Dawson is playing second-fiddle at Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

“What I like with the both of them is that they keep pushing each other, and we feel that we’ve got two goalkeepers who - if one slips up - the other can get in there and stake his claim.”

While Dawson isn’t expected to start at St James Park, he will no doubt be looking forward to getting back to his old stomping ground and seeing a few familiar faces, and there are plenty of fans there that will give him a very warm welcome after his work between the sticks at their club last time out.

Wednesday and Exeter face off at 3pm, with a win potentially taking the Owls into first place on the table if Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle slip up at all.