Sheffield Wednesday will make a decision on young defender, Ayo Tanimowo, in the coming days.

The 21-year-old full back played as a right-sided central defender for the Owls as they took on a Huddersfield Town B team earlier this week, with the former Brighton & Hove Albion man putting in a tidy performance alongside David Agbontohoma and Akin Famewo in defence.

He’s one of many trialists that Wednesday have had in recently at youth level, but – unlike with some others – Moore has revealed that he’s actually come in and spent some time with the senior side at Middlewood Road.

“Sometimes these opportunities present themselves,” the Wednesday boss explained to the media. “And we have a look at some real young talented players that have been connected with different clubs and out on a free.

“It’s about having a look, taking that opportunity, and Ayo is one of them… We’ve not come to a decision yet with him, but he’s another one that acquitted himself well against Huddersfield. It’ll have done him the world of good.

“We’ve had him training with the seniors this week as well. We’ll come together as a staff over the weekend and make decision on him.”

Wednesday won the game in Huddersfield 3-0 thanks to goals from Jack Hunt, Will Trueman and Tyreeq Bakinson, with Famewo and Dennis Adeniran getting some vital minutes back on the field after their respective spells out due to injury.

The Owls take on Exeter City this weekend, a game which could potentially see Famewo back playing first team football for the first time since August.