Sheffield Wednesday will field some senior players when their U21s go up against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

The Owls take on their Sheffield rivals in S2 at 2pm this afternoon in a mini Steel City derby as part of their Professional Development League campaign as they look to build on their 3-2 win over Crewe Alexandra and 1-1 draw away at Peterborough United.

Wednesday have welcomed back a couple of key players in the U21s in recent weeks, with Sam Durrant and Luke Cook both returning from injury, and it’s likely that the pair will feature when Neil Thompson’s side look to get one over on their counterparts down the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether Darren Moore will attend the fixture, but he has confirmed that it gives them an opportunity to give some senior players a runout given that there’s no midweek game this week.

He told the media, "Yes there will be a couple of the senior boys involved, playing with some of the younger boys… We see it as an opportunity of getting some match minutes into one or two. So there will be one or two involved at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It'll be excellent, we see it as a good fixture to get one or two out there."

Fans are welcome at the game in a few hours’ time, with the table-topping Blades out to extend their seven-match unbeaten run in the PDL. They won the reverse fixture 3-0 back in October.