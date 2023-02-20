Sheffield Wednesday striker makes confident claim after table-topping display

Lee Gregory says that he’s turned a corner now after helping Sheffield Wednesday go top of League One at the weekend.

The experienced Owls striker scored the crucial third goal to send Wednesday on their way to completing their comeback against MK Dons, with the 5-2 victory not only extending their unbeaten run to 19 games but also seeing them leapfrog Plymouth Argyle.

It had been a while since Wednesday’s top scorer from last season had found the back of the net, but it did take him to eight goals and assists in 2022/23 and he’s not far from hitting double figures for the second year in a row.

His manager, Darren Moore, said that that he’s always had complete faith in Gregory when it comes to getting on the scoresheet again – and the striker now says that he’s turned a corner going into the business end of the campaign.

“It’s not a worry for me,” Gregory told The Star. “As long as I’m getting chances. Recently I’ve hit the bar twice, the post, the keeper has been pulling off saves, and it’s just not been going for me… But if I keep doing the right things then something was always going to come off eventually – and it did today, and I got a nice little simple tap-in.

“I’ve been in positions like this before and always come out on top, so I’m always confident that I’ll do it again. I’ve turned a corner now, so hopefully I can crack on.”

Gregory also praised the belief in the group at present after another come-from-behind win, even saying that they should’ve scored more against the Dons.

Lee Gregory was back in the goals for Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend. (Steve Ellis)

He added, “There’s a confidence in this side that we can come back. You could feel it in the second half. Obviously they came here to make it frustrating, time waste a little bit, but that’s what they’re going to do when they come to a place like this. But our quality shone through in the end, and I think we could’ve had a few more than five.”

