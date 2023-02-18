Sheffield Wednesday confirm object thrown at official after sanction threat

Sheffield Wednesday issued a statement warning supporters about their conduct – but there was a stoppage on Saturday after another incident.

Wednesday ran out as 5-2 winners at Hillsborough thanks to a second half demolition job against MK Dons, but they made a tough job of it in the opening 45 minutes and found themselves 2-1 down at the break.

A statement from the Owls ahead of the Dons game read, “The club are extremely disappointed to report that objects - namely plastic bottles and a pyrotechnic - were thrown towards the field of play during recent home games against Fleetwood Town and Plymouth Argyle and our away fixture at Ipswich Town."

It was in the first half that the aforementioned incident happened, with the referee stopping play to run to his linesman in front of the North Stand, and picking up an object that brought over to the fourth official.

Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, says that it was a lollipop that was thrown at the linesman, suggesting that it hit him, and stressed that it was not something that they wanted to see at S6.

Speaking after the game, he explained, “It was a sweet, somebody had thrown it at him – and it probably hit him on the back of the head, which we don’t want obviously. Any objects like that I’d rather people gave them to a steward than rain objects down. We don’t want that.”

Wednesday said previously that ‘any individual proven to have perpetrated such an act will face the maximum possible sanctions in line with EFL Ground Regulations’, and have regularly condemned any actions that go against those regulations.