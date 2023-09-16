Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that Barry Bannan missed the game against Ipswich Town due to injury.

The Owls made a number of changes from the side that took on Leeds United before the international break, and it turns out that Bannan wasn’t the only one who had to sit out the 1-0 defeat to Ipswich due to injury.

Xisco also explained that both Will Vaulks and Bambo Diaby were unable to feature at Hillsborough on Saturday, though he did suggest that there is a chance that they could be back in action in midweek when Middlesbrough visit S6.

“Some things happen and some players have some injuries,” the Owls boss replied when asked about his captain’s absence. “I don’t know exactly (with Barry), they checked yesterday, but I can’t tell you how long - he may be available to play on Tuesday. He’s an important player, he’s one of the players in our squad that can give something different when he’s playing.

“We lost three important players, Bambo, him and Will - this is the situation, and that’s something that happens.”

The manager didn’t go into any detail on any of the ailments that kept the trio out of the defeat to the Tractor Boys, but fans will be hopeful that all of them could indeed get themselves in contention for a huge game against the only team currently below them on the Championship table.