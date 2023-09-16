News you can trust since 1887
Dejphon Chansiri banner removed at Sheffield Wednesday after fans deface it before Ipswich Town game

The banner saying ‘Thank You Dejphon Chansiri’ that was on Sheffield Wednesday’s Kop has been defaced and then removed.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 16th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
There is growing discontent in the Owls fan base at present after a turbulent summer at the club, and there were chants before the international break that called for the Wednesday chairman to depart.

Now, though, there has been the first sign of grievances on home soil, with the ‘Thank You’ of the banner being spray painted over, as well as Chansiri’s face - an act that has now led to it being removed entirely, as you can see in the videos above.

Wednesday are taking on Ipswich Town this afternoon as they go up against a side that they were promoted alongside last season, however the last few months could not have been much more different.

The Owls have changed manager and are winless in the Championship, while Ipswich are flying high in third place after a strong start. Xisco will be hoping that a positive result today can help shift the mood in a better direction.

