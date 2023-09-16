‘Isolated’ ‘Hot and cold’ - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as miserable run continues v Ipswich Town
Sheffield Wednesday’s torrid start to the season continued on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich Town at Hillsborough.
Conor Chaplin’s goal proved to be the difference at S6 as the Tractor Boys headed home with a narrow victory, but it could’ve been much more if it hadn’t been for Colombian goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez.
The shot-stopper was the best performer on a tough afternoon for the Owls that saw them fail to create a single decent opportunity, and the international break didn’t prove to be the catalyst that many had hoped it would.
Here are our ratings after another rough afternoon for Xisco’s Wednesday: