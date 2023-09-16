News you can trust since 1887
‘Isolated’ ‘Hot and cold’ - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as miserable run continues v Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday’s torrid start to the season continued on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich Town at Hillsborough.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 16th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST

Conor Chaplin’s goal proved to be the difference at S6 as the Tractor Boys headed home with a narrow victory, but it could’ve been much more if it hadn’t been for Colombian goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez.

The shot-stopper was the best performer on a tough afternoon for the Owls that saw them fail to create a single decent opportunity, and the international break didn’t prove to be the catalyst that many had hoped it would.

Here are our ratings after another rough afternoon for Xisco’s Wednesday:

Was at no fault for the goal after being completely unsighted by the players in front of him, and made a number of strong saves to keep the score down - his stop from Harry Clarke was the pick of the bunch.

Devis Vasquez - 8

Was at no fault for the goal after being completely unsighted by the players in front of him, and made a number of strong saves to keep the score down - his stop from Harry Clarke was the pick of the bunch.

As tireless a performance as you’d expect from the Scot, who bust a gut on numerous occasions in order to try and make things happen. Sadly, though, to no avail.

Callum Paterson - 5

As tireless a performance as you'd expect from the Scot, who bust a gut on numerous occasions in order to try and make things happen. Sadly, though, to no avail.

Playing on the right side of defence, and captain in the absence of Bannan, Palmer was steady for the most part and tried to get forward on occasion, too.

Liam Palmer - 5

Playing on the right side of defence, and captain in the absence of Bannan, Palmer was steady for the most part and tried to get forward on occasion, too.

Had a steady start to the game in Wednesday’s defence and helped keep the visitors at bay before his early substitution due to injury before the half-hour mark.

Dominic Iorfa - 5

Had a steady start to the game in Wednesday's defence and helped keep the visitors at bay before his early substitution due to injury before the half-hour mark.

