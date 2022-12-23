Sheffield Wednesday fans will have been hoping for an injury boost ahead of their Boxing Day game with Fleetwood Town.

Club captain was a notable absentee for the draw against Oxford United last weekend, but Darren Moore had said previously that they were hopeful of him being back available again the following week.

Meanwhile, George Byers got 60 minutes of football under his belt in a 2-1 friendly win over Doncaster Rovers this week, and many have been waiting patiently for his return to action after a protracted time on the sidelines.

Now, ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Highbury, Moore has given an update on where things are at for the popular duo – as well as revealing that Dennis Adeniran is currently on course to make his return.

Speaking to the media, he said, “With me speaking to you a little bit earlier we still have a couple of sessions to go… Barry, George and Dennis have all trained, but there are a couple more training sessions before that. Hopefully all three will be available along with the rest of the group.”

Wednesday face Fleetwood at 3pm on Monday afternoon as they seek a return to winning ways on the back of three straight draws that has seen them miss numerous opportunities to climb into the top two where Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle currently sit.

The Cod Army, meanwhile, got a good win against MK Dons in their last outing, bringing to an end a four-game winless run.

