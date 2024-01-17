Sheffield Wednesday's Arsenal target, Michael Smith, goalkeepers and Coventry City
We've relaunched The Star's Sheffield Wednesday podcast with the introduction of Everywhere and Nowhere bringing you the lastest news and opinion on every aspect of The Owls.
This week's episode, 'They've rebadged it, you fool' centres, understandably, on the transfer window with a look at the latest player to come onto the Owls radar - Arsenal forward Mika Biereth, who is currently on loan at Motherwell. Alex Miller gives us the lowdown on Biereth while Joe Crann offers his take on what that might mean for Lee Gregory and Michael Smith.
We also take a look at the goalkeeping situation at Hillsborough, with new signing James Beadle knocking on the door and Cameron Dawson currently holding the jersey.
And we take a brief look ahead to this weekend's home clash with in-form Coventry City in the first part of a double-header with the Sky Blues.
