'Human' consideration as Sheffield Wednesday work with Lee Gregory over future

The commitment and professionalism of Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory has been praised by Owls boss Danny Röhl amid continued speculation around his future at the club.

The former Stoke City man, who has fan favourite status earned over two seasons of committed displays during the club's time in League One, has become a fringe figure in Röhl's time at the club and partly through injury has made only one brief appearance since starting a 3-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle 82 days ago.

Gregory has returned to Middlewood Road after missing time on the training ground due to having undertaken emergency dental surgery last month. Wednesday have since strengthened their attacking options with the loan signing of Ike Ugbo with Gregory understood to be of interest to a number of clubs. Reports suggest promotion-challenging League Two sides Mansfield Town and Wrexham are hopeful of taking the 35-year-old and The Star is aware of at least one other club that are admirers.

Asked whether or not it is likely Gregory has played his last game in Wednesday colours, Röhl said: "Let's have a look. He is back in training, he has not trained for two weeks. I have seen a Lee Gregory who runs a lot, he fights a lot, he gave good signs. He knows the situation and honestly he has done an outstanding job in the last months.

"Even if he hasn't played, he has been very focussed, he has been in the right direction and he has supported all the players. This is a fantastic sign for me and I have learned a lot about his character. If you are disappointed sometimes you can be down, but he has been focussed with lots of energy."

Röhl acknowledged the human side to transfer decisions and has made clear that any players moving in or out of the club this month will be given clarity and that open and honest discussions will be had as to what happens next. He suggested Wednesday are mulling the next move of Gregory and that decisions will be made one way or another by all parties in the coming fortnight.

"We will see what is the best for him, what he wants to do and this decision we will make as a club in the next weeks," Röhl continued. "Lee, the club, I know the situation and it is about what we can do together to make a good decision. He is still a part of the team, he is in the meetings, he has trained well. All the things you need from a professional in a team he has done, he has been respectful.