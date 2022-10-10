Famewo hasn’t featured since the win over Milton Keynes Dons on his debut back in August, while Adeniran has been out of action since a cameo against Forest Green Rovers a couple of weeks later.

The pair would both have been looking to make a big impact in the Owls’ promotion charge this season, and have been working hard behind the scenes to get back fit again after their respective ailments – and their gaffer is very pleased with the work that’s being done.

When asked about the duo last week, Moore explained, “Hopefully if it goes to plan we will see them back next month... Both players are doing excellently. Really, really good and it is great to see.

“Both are coming to the back end of their physio, when they are done with the physios, they get with the sports science. The next step is then contact with the first team. They are making some wonderful progress which is great to hear.”

Wednesday lost Reece James to injury in the 2-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle last week, but welcomed back Mark McGuinness over the weekend and could well have George Byers and Mallik Wilks available for the trip to Cambridge United if things go well for them in training this week.

The Owls thumped Cheltenham Town 3-0 on Saturday to remain third in League One behind Plymouth and Ipswich Town.

