Key figure in doubt for Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Cambridge United

The U’s are in a tough run of form at present, losing their last three league games and scoring just once 270 minutes, and they suffered a setback during their 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers as they lost Adam May not long after falling behind for the second time.

May, 24, is one of only a handful of players to have played every game for Cambridge in their league campaign so far, and is one of only five to have delivered at least one goal and assist up to now.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder will recover in time to face the Owls on Saturday afternoon, however one plus for him is that he will have a full week to get himself fit again given the lack of midweek fixture.

Sam Smith and Joe Ironside – four goals each – are two attackers that Darren Moore and his side will need to be most wary of on Saturday afternoon, while Harvey Knibbs has picked up five goals and assists in his 13 matches so far. All three started over the weekend.

Wednesday, meanwhile have injury concerns of their own after Reece James was ruled out for a little while, however there are once more hopes that George Byers and Mallik Wilks could be back in contention after a full week of work this week.

The Owls will be hoping for three points to keep up the pace – and potentially close the gap – on the two teams ahead of them.

