Sheffield Wednesday's 05 promotion hero still going strong as he lands League Two switch

He may reach his 38th birthday before the 2023/24 season gets underway, but former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Richard Wood, has no intention of hanging up his boots yet.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 24th May 2023, 07:00 BST

The no-nonsense defender, who played 30 games in all competitions for Championship outfit, Rotherham United, last season, brought his long spell with the Millers to a close this year, but has wasted no time in getting set up for the campaign ahead after joining Doncaster Rovers as a free agent.

Wood played almost 200 games for the Owls after coming through their academy, including 38 in the famous 2004/05 season that ended up with a dramatic 4-2 win in the League One play-off final. After the recent retirement of Glenn Whelan he’s the last man standing in professional football from those that featured at the Millennium Stadium that day.

The centre back has penned a one-year deal with Rovers, and says that he’s looking forward to the challenge.

Speaking after signing on the dotted line, he said, “The aim is to get out of League Two but I’m hoping I can also help the rest of the team… I see myself as a leader and an organiser. I’ve got plenty of experience, being around a long time and hopefully I can help this young team and make them better.

“I’m pleased, really excited and looking forward to a good season ahead.”

Wood joins as one of Grant McCann’s first new signings since returning to the club, and he’ll be looking to make an immediate impact as the club hopes for a much improve campaign next time out.

Doncaster Rovers have signed former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Richard Wood. (Heather King/Doncaster Rovers)Doncaster Rovers have signed former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Richard Wood. (Heather King/Doncaster Rovers)
Doncaster Rovers have signed former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Richard Wood. (Heather King/Doncaster Rovers)

