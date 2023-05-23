Barnsley have now sold over 20,000 tickets for their play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the game on Monday afternoon.

The Owls take on the Reds on May 29th for a spot in the Championship, and earlier this week it was previously announced that Wednesdayites had been given 36,634 tickets for the occasion, fans of Michael Duff’s side, meanwhile, have been given 37,325.

There has been no word at this point from the Owls in terms of how many they have sold for the trip down south, however they are only due to go onto general sale until Thursday morning - with the latest phase seeing all season ticket holders, members and Owls Foundation members getting their chance to purchase.

The Reds are selling well though, with a statement from them on Tuesday evening saying, “We’ve hit the 20,000 mark as of 5pm on day two of sales! We are delighted to announce that we have now sold over 20,000 tickets for the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final at Wembley against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday 29 May (3pm kick off).

“This is outstanding backing and is testament to the incredible support of our fans. We are so grateful for your backing and we know that you will make the trip to London in huge numbers to support the Reds.”

It remains to be seen exactly how many tickets the ‘home’ side for the game will be able to sell, but many Wednesdayites are hoping for a similar situation to Sunderland’s last season when they were awarded extra tickets on more than one occasion when Wycombe Wanderers were unable to sell out their full allocation.

Regarding the Owls’ tickets, the club confirmed that those who signed up to be members or joined the Owls Foundation after tickets went on sale will be able to get theirs as part of the current phase.

