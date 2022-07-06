Sheffield Wednesday youngster reveals talk with Darren Moore that inspired big career decision

It was announced last week that Ciaran Brennan would spend the season on loan with ambitious League Two side Swindon Town in an effort to further develop his talents and return ready to challenge for a senior place in the Wednesday squad.

The 22-year-old Republic or Ireland youth international earned plaudits for how he deputised for more senior colleagues during the Owls’ defensive injury crisis last season, playing 11 League One matches along the way.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ciaran Brennan will spend the season on loan at Swindon Town.

Before that he spent time on loan at National League big boys Notts County.

And speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Brennan knows how big an opportunity his spell in Wiltshire could be for his career.

He said: “Having spoken to Sheffield Wednesday and the gaffer there about it, I’ve got two years left on my Sheffield Wednesday contract, and I feel like now is the perfect time to go out and play games to prove where I am and what my potential is.

“I’ve just turned 22, I don’t want people to think of me as a young player anymore who has potential.

“Growing up, people have said that to me all the time, ‘you could play here, or you could play at this or that level’.

“Ultimately, it’s down to me to show people what I can do. That’s why I’m here, to show people what I’m capable of.”

Brennan starred in his early outings for County last season but fell down the pecking order as more senior men re-joined the squad after injury.

He’ll face a battle for minutes at Swindon, too, and spoke bullishly about what he wants to achieve in his time at the County Ground.

“You can get told whatever you want before signing, but no one is guaranteed to play games,” he said.

“I didn’t come here thinking I would walk straight into the team; I came to prove that I should be in the team.