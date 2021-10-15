Penney came up through the ranks at Wednesday after joining the academy as a youngster, going on to play a number of games for the senior team whilst also heading out on loan to the likes of Bradford City, Mansfield Town and St. Pauli in Germany.

The 23-year-old has gone on to play 10 times for Ipswich since leaving Sheffield, scoring once in a 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town earlier in the campaign, and he says that he definitely won’t be settling for League One football as he plots a course for his career – admitting that Paul Cook played a big role in his decision to move to Suffolk.

What did Matt Penney have to say about leaving Sheffield Wednesday?

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Penney said, “I’m very ambitious. From a young age I’ve always said it would be a dream to play in the Premier League. I’m going to work really hard to try and make that happen. That’s the aim, to one day play in the Premier League.

“I’d been at Sheffield Wednesday for a long while and I’d been out on loan a couple of times. In my last season there I was in and out of the side. It felt as if I needed a fresh start somewhere, at a club where I could refresh and go again.”

He went on to add, “I was looking for a move to a club where I would settle down and, hopefully, play week-in, week-out… I had spoken to a few managers and some different clubs but when I came down here and spoke to Paul Cook it kind of all made sense.

Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town when Matt Penney went up against his former teammates.

“I’m really happy with the choice I made and I am convinced it was the right one.”