Sheffield Wednesday XI: Huge Owls blow as two key players miss out against MK

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a heavy blow with Massimo Luongo and Sam Hutchinson missing for the game against MK Dons.

By Joe Crann
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 6:56 pm

The Owls have a big game against the Dons at Stadium MK this evening, but will be missing two of their most senior players for the clash – though the reason for their absence is as yet unknown.

Luongo and Hutchinson aren't the only changes made by Darren Moore, though, and while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Liam Palmer have come in to replace them, there’s also a return to the XI for Saido Berahino, who takes the place of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing alongside Lee Gregory.

Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Marvin Johnson, Liam Palmer, Jordan Storey, Harlee Dean, Jack Hunt, Barry Bannan, George Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Saido Berahino, Lee Gregory.

MK Dons XI: Jamie Cumming, Dean Lewington, Warren O’Hora, Harry Darling, Scott Twine, Mo Eisa, Conor Coventry, Josh McEachran, Troy Parrott, Daniel Harvie, Kaine Kesler Hayden.

Massimo Luongo and Sam Hutchinson are missing for Sheffield Wednesday.
