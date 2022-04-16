Sheffield Wednesday XI: Huge Owls blow as two key players miss out against MK
Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a heavy blow with Massimo Luongo and Sam Hutchinson missing for the game against MK Dons.
The Owls have a big game against the Dons at Stadium MK this evening, but will be missing two of their most senior players for the clash – though the reason for their absence is as yet unknown.
Luongo and Hutchinson aren't the only changes made by Darren Moore, though, and while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Liam Palmer have come in to replace them, there’s also a return to the XI for Saido Berahino, who takes the place of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing alongside Lee Gregory.
Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Marvin Johnson, Liam Palmer, Jordan Storey, Harlee Dean, Jack Hunt, Barry Bannan, George Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Saido Berahino, Lee Gregory.
MK Dons XI: Jamie Cumming, Dean Lewington, Warren O’Hora, Harry Darling, Scott Twine, Mo Eisa, Conor Coventry, Josh McEachran, Troy Parrott, Daniel Harvie, Kaine Kesler Hayden.