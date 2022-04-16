Saido Berahino ‘ready’ to return for Sheffield Wednesday as Owls prepare for MK Dons

There are calls for Berahino to return to the Owls XI this evening when the Owls face MK Dons, and his manager has stated that he’s ready to go if called upon at Stadium MK.

The Burundi international bagged three goals against Cambridge last month, and after starting in the draw with Accrington Stanley and coming on away at Gillingham, he jetted out to Bahrain to play for his national team.

Berahino has started on the bench in the two games since his return, and after a host of missed chances in the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers there are plenty of people who are eager to see him given a chance to lead the line once again.

Moore, who brought the 28-year-old back to England from a spell in Belgium with Zulte-Waragem, says that they were wary of putting too much strain on him after his international duty, but suggested that he’s now ready to step back in.

“Saido has to continue doing what he’s doing,” he told The Star. “I’ve been really pleased with him and the reason for that is that I’m seeing things from him that I saw him do when I first worked with him years ago. I’m seeing some small details that I’ve been really pleased with – he’s been on a long hard road, but he’s ready now.

“He came back from international duty, he was in Bahrain, and it wasn’t right for him to start after the jet lag from a long flight and having played 90 minutes. We didn’t want to put his body under more strain. He’s back in now though, he’s had a full week of training and he’s ready to go. The games are coming and I’m sure Wednesdayites will see him back in the games.”

Saido Berahino will be hoping to get a starting berth for Sheffield Wednesday once again.