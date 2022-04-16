MK Dons boss on ‘big’ Sheffield Wednesday and their Hillsborough learning experience

A stoppage-time winner from Josh Windass saw the Owls come from behind to beat the Dons at Hillsborough in November, and Darren Moore will be eager to try and complete a league double over Manning when the two sides lock horns this weekend.

Both teams have been on the up since then, with this weekend's hosts now on a 15-game unbeaten run and the Owls with just two defeats in their last 15 matches, and the two sides know how important a result this weekend could be for their promotion aspirations.

The Dons manager is fully aware of the size of the club they’re going up against – especially given the 5,400 tickets sold for the away end – but insists that they’ll be approaching the game the same way that they have done for their other games this season.

“It’s a big club, with big history and a big fanbase,” he told the media. “But we have to take confidence from where we’re at, we’re on a good run and the lads are playing some terrific stuff.

“I think the big thing is that we have to go into the game with the same mindset, approach and attitude, and same behaviours that I bang on about every week. Because they allow you to perform.”

Manning also spoke about how his side learned lessons from the defeat late last year, saying, “It was a huge learning experience for the group… I watched it back again this week, we played some good stuff in the first half… We’ve come such a long way since then, that’s the important thing to remember.

“To concede late twice hurt emotionally, but we didn’t get down afterwards and it’s definitely an experience that’s allowed us to progress as a group.”