Vaulks has been a big part of Wednesday’s turnaround in fortunes since returning to the side under Danny Röhl, and donned the captain’s armband on Tuesday night in the second half after Barry Bannan was forced off with an injury.

The 30-year-old has played more games at this level than any other in his career, and knows exactly what it takes to scrap it out in one of the most competitive divisions in the world. Now, with just two points separating the 23rd-placed Owls from Plymouth Argyle in 16th, Vaulks admits that he’s enjoying being in the mix after a tough start the campaign.

“I signed for the football club in League One,” he told The Star after beating Plymouth 1-0. “But the aim was always to get back to playing for what is a massive club in the Championship - which is why some parts of this season have been so disappointing to be where we are.

“You see for instance - and unfortunately for us - Millwall going and beating Southampton. You don’t see that in the Premier League so often when you’ve got teams at the top beating beaten by the bottom - very rarely anyway. It’s why I think this is such a great league for the neutral as well, and it’s great to be involved in it.

“And I think we’re taking it to teams as well, showing that we can really compete in this league despite where we’ve ended up in the table from the start of the season.

“I’m sure for the fans, and the manager and us as players, it gives hope of what we can do in the future should we stay in the league - which we hopefully do.”

