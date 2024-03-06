Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schulz spent some time training with the Owls last month ahead of a court appearance in which he was charged with three counts of Grievous Bodily Harm against a former partner, and there was some backlash amongst Wednesday supporters when it became apparent that the club were considering making a move for him.

Wednesday's Women's Supporters Group was one of the most vocal voices on the matter, penning an open letter to manager, Danny Röhl, urging him not to sign the 30-year-old, while may others had shown concern after he was ordered to pay a six-figure sum in order to have his case discontinued in Germany.

Now it has been revealed that the Owls will not be pursuing a move for the full back, with Röhl confirming to The Star that he is happy with the options that he currently has, and that Schulz will not be returning to Middlewood Road.

Speaking on the back of the 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night, the Wednesday boss said, “I’d not normally speak after a game about a player who is not here, that’s not in my mind, but I have made a final decision… I’ve said before with transfers that I always look to the whole picture, and that was the same in this case. I’m very happy with my team here, I know Kristian Pedersen will come back soon, and that’s the reason why I will stay with my squad… Nico Schulz will not be coming.”