Sheffield Wednesday will miss key player – confusion after Portsmouth incident

Wednesday’s top scorer from last season was handed a second yellow for a foul on the edge of the Owls’ box in the 3-3 draw with Portsmouth, but after being given his marching orders he briefly wandered back onto the pitch.

Darren Moore admitted that he missed the incident that saw the forward sent off, and said that even the fourth official wasn’t sure what was happening on the Hillsborough touchline.

Speaking to the media, Moore said, “It was a surprise for me to see him get sent off, but he did get two bookings… I didn’t see the second one when he pulled him down, so when I saw him walk off and he was standing next to me I was just like, ‘What are you doing?’

“He walked off, but because the referee didn’t communicate it to the fourth official we wondered what was happening… I don’t think anyone saw a card brandished or anything. He just told him verbally that it was his second yellow.”

Gregory’s two yellow cards and subsequent sending off means a one-game ban for the 33-year-old, and will almost certainly mean that Michael Smith will be given his full debut away at Stadium MK in a few days’ time.

Wednesday received just one red card in all competitions last season, and Moore will be hoping that there are not too many more dismissals to come in their 2022/23 campaign.