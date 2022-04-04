Kamberi was left out of the squad completely when the Owls went up against Wimbledon on Saturday, as was Brown, but Darren Moore says that it’s purely a decision based on the opponents and what he expects to deal with from them.

It would appear that on this occasion the manager’s decision was justified, with two of the changes he did make in the game getting involved in the move that would go on to be the winning goal in the 2-1 victory.

It was Mide Shodipo who got the ball out wide to Barry Bannan before his cross found Callum Paterson’s head to tee up Lee Gregory's winner and secure fifth spot for the weekend.

But Kamberi and Brown’s absence was noted, and Moore explained afterwards, "They were left out of the squad because we wanted the players that were picked on the substitutes bench for cover… They were out of the squad. Mide came back in. I felt if they sat deep, which they did do, that Mide is a player who could unlock the door in a one v one situation.

"Sometimes it is about looking at the opposition… What is happening now is one or two are getting fitter and fitter and being added to the squad.”

Kamberi had been in all of the last 13 League One squads for the Owls prior to the visit of the Dons, while Brown hasn’t been in any squad since the first game in March and hasn’t played since the 3-2 defeat at Oxford United in January.