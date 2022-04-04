Swansea went into the break with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Joe Thomas and Tivonge Rushesha, but Neil Thompson’s side fought back in the second half and managed to score an 85th minute equaliser to secure a point on the road.

Among those that turned out for the Owls was 17-year-old Couch, who appears to be spending some time on trial with the club ahead of a potential exit from The Clarets at the end of the season.

The central midfielder has been a regular in the U18 Premier League so far this season, as well as playing twice in the FA Youth Cup, but his arrival at Wednesday would suggest that a move may be on the cards for the youngster.

Couch, a Republic of Ireland youth international, signed a two-year apprenticeship with Burnley in 2020 after making his way up through the youth ranks, and is one of several young players that the Owls are currently looking at as they play for next season. He was replaced in the 71st minute by Jay Glover.

Wednesday’s young side, which utilised several U18 players, fought back from 2-0 down in the second half after Liam Waldock reduced the arrears against a 10-man Swansea, before Cadamarteri levelled things up with just a few minutes left on the clock.

The Swans were reduced to 10 due to an injury, while the Owls also ended up with a man down come the final whistle after Paulo Aguas was sent off in the 98th minute.