Major Sheffield Wednesday injury blow as popular midfielder undergoes procedure

Sheffield Wednesday will be without popular midfielder, Dennis Adeniran, for a number of weeks after his latest injury setback.

By Joe Crann
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:59 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:00 am

Adeniran worked hard in the second half of last season to get back from an injury that had bothered him for a while, having surgery on his hamstring that ruled him out for the second half of the campaign.

The 23-year-old looked to be back on track as he scored two brilliant goals in the first two rounds of the Carabao Cup, putting in two excellent performances, but it was then revealed by Darren Moore that he’d picked up a knock in the win over Forest Green Rovers.

Now, with the Owls preparing to make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend, The Star understands that Adeniran has had to have a procedure done on his knee, and while the exact timeline is unknown at this stage it looks as though he’s many weeks on the sidelines as he recovers.

The news will come as a blow to Moore and the fans, but for Adeniran will be felt the hardest after it looked like he was getting back to his early form of last season that saw him become such a fan favourite.

Moore should be able to give more detail when he speaks to the media on Friday morning, and it will certainly be hoped that the midfielder can get back as soon as possible in order to aid the Owls in their push for promotion back up into the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday's Dennis Adeniran looks set to spend a spell on the sidelines.
