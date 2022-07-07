Images released from last season’s training camps both at Middlewood Road and in Newport showed huge numbers of the club’s youngsters taking part in senior training, with a handful of young trialists brought in from here, there and everywhere in no small part to make up the numbers.

But with the Owls having completed seven senior signings so far in a busy summer, that need has been reduced.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Jay Glover is among the youngsters to have been given an opportunity to impress in pre-season. Credit: Bill Wheatcroft

That doesn’t mean a handful of Wednesday youngsters haven’t been offered the chance to impress Darren Moore and his coaching staff.

Talented Northern Ireland youth international Pierce Charles is quickly making a name for himself in the senior ranks and played the final 20 minutes or so of Wednesday’s first pre-season run-out at Alfreton Town.

Jay Glover – predominantly a midfielder by trade – also featured as a right wing-back in the first half of the match, Ryan Galvin produced another solid performance, while Brazilian national Paulo Aguas impressed on the left of a back three in the second period.

Also spotted at the Impact Arena among others were Leojo Davidson and Josh Ashman.