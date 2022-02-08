Sheffield Wednesday: What Darren Moore said on an excellent Owls win over Wigan Athletic
The Owls line up hoping to record four wins on the spin for the first time since Carlos Carvalhal’s incredible run of six on the spin took them to Championship playoff qualification in 2017.
But it won’t be easy against a side gunning for top spot, six points back on Rotherham United but with three matches in hand.
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 22:28
DM on Kamberi
I thought he was fine. When he’s explosive and aggressive, he’s excellent.
We were a bit concerned over Mendez and the volume of games he’s had. Flo will feel he’s still getting back to full fitness. He was out for six weeks but he started well tonight.
DM on the penalty
I’ve not seen it yet. The lino was right in front of me. I haven’t seen it yet.
DM on the fighting spirit in the side
We have to start from somewhere and we are. Whenever anyone comes in we drive it on.
We had the change today with Mendez off and Kamberi in. They’re all working hard together and it all comes together.
DM on the defence
I’m pleased with it. It’s on the training ground. We keep going and trying to create scenarios.
These are the things we work on. There are always grey areas and the players are driving each other on.
We have to keep doing that for the rest of the season.
DM on the spirit
I come out early, I want to get into it with the supporters. We’re all committed to it and we’re all Wednesday. That will continue.
We wanted to bring solidity and understanding. It’s not just the team, it’s everyone here. The noise was excellent tonight and it drove us on.
There’s still a lot of work. We’ll meet those challenges.
DM on peaking at the right time
There’s a lot of football to be played. It’s about maintaining that level and standard.
Over time it’ll tell you that. We’ve won four games back to back. There are things we could have tweaked but I was pleased with the positions we picked up.
It was an ecellent committed performance but it’s my job to find areas we have to be better.
DM on injuries
We’ll get them back as and when. At the moment it’s us, what we’ve got and we’ll work with it.
We have to get on with it. It is what it is. We keep driving on.
DM on the four win run
You can only approach it one game at a time. We’ve another game Sunday and we have to keep building.
We keep raising the standard, that’s what we do in training and we’ll continue to do that.
DM on the front men
We knew we needed that effort tonight. We’ll look at the backline but the effort from the front was massive.
I’m pleased for that committed performance in front of the fans tonight.
We’re pleased to do the double over a good side.
We felt we had players that could hurt them. It was such a committed performance.