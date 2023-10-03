Sheffield Wednesday aren’t the only side juggling injury struggles ahead of tonight’s clash at West Bromwich Albion.

The Owls are searching for their first win of the season in the Midlands against a side who registered an impressive 4-0 win at pace-setting Preston North End over the weekend - though it came after four winless games.

That run of form has Carlos Corberan’s side sat in eighth place in the early days table. They have taken seven points from their four home games thus far.

Speaking after a 3-0 defeat to Sunderland on Friday, Wednesday boss Xisco said he didn’t know if key pair Barry Bannan or Josh Windass would be able to recover in time to play a part in tonight’s clash.

West Brom will be without five names, including the versatile Adam Reach, who played 230 times for Wednesday across five seasons before leaving the club in 2021.

Having undertaken surgery on a damaged quad, the 30-year-old is unlikely to return to the reckoning with his new club until December.

The Baggies will also be without fellow long-terms absentee Josh Maja, former Barnsley striker Daryl Dike and one-cap England man Martin Kelly.

The absences of Maja and Dike leave Corberan with only Brendan Thoma-Asante - formerly a target for Wednesday - as a recognised senior centre-forward.