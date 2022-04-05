The 18-year-old, who currently plays for Ramsgate FC, came through the academy at Charlton Athletic, and has recently been playing his football in the Isthmian League.

Dunn started in midfield for Wednesday’s U23s on Monday as they went up against Swansea City, and completed the full 90 minutes as Neil Thompson’s side fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 thanks to goals from Liam Waldock and Bailey Cadamarteri.

The teenager played for East Grinstead and Sevenoaks Town prior to joining Ramsgate, and on his arrival in February his new manager, Matt Longhurst, was full of praise for his ability – likening him to Cheltenham Town top scorer, Alfie May, who was on the scoresheet against the Owls last month.

Speaking to KentOnline at the time, the Rams boss said, “He is a very, very talented boy… He’s a left-footed attacking player and gives us another option and a bit of balance, can play on either wing, number 10 and a number eight.

“Watching him train, I can see he has a little bit about him and he reminds me a bit of the attitude of Alfie May, they have that bite about them.

“Ten years ago I was speaking in the press about blooding the likes of Alfie May, and 10 years later he scores four for Cheltenham in the league.

Young Ramsgate FC midfielder Bobby Dunn is currently on trial at Sheffield Wednesday. (Courtesy of ramsgate-fc.co.uk)

“This kid (May) came from Bexley Borough when I signed him at Corinthian and put him in the under-21s and look what he has achieved. A lot of that is down to him and his attitude and application - and Bobby is very similar, like Ollie Bate, both are 18 and very talented.

“Getting to play this level of football at this age is so valuable to their progress.”