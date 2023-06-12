Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss leaves job amid links to Leeds United and Celtic

A revered former Sheffield Wednesday manager has left his current role amid widespread talks of a possible return to the UK.

Carlos Carvalhal took the Owls to within 90 minutes of the Premier League in 2016, losing in the Championship play-off final before falling at the semi-final stage a year later.

The charismatic Portuguese left Wednesday in 2017 and has since held roles at Swansea City, Rio Ave, Braga, Al Wahda and Celta Vigo in what has been a manic few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 57, Carvalhal has spoken about a desire to set roots at a club and has made no secret of his desire to head back to British football at some stage having enjoyed his time with Wednesday and Swansea ‘like no other’.

After links to the likes of Burnley and Blackburn Rovers last summer, Carvalhal emerged as a surprise outside bet for the vacant manager’s job at Leeds United earlier this month, after the Whites parted company with Sam Allardyce following relegation from the Premier League.

Never far from the managerial gossip columns, more recently Carvalhal’s name has been thrown in with the runners and riders for the job at Celtic, with Ange Postecoglu having left to join Tottenham Hotspur. To complete the set, some media reports have bundled him in with interest in the Leicester City job.