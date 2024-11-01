Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford injury news with six out of action

Sheffield Wednesday take on Watford at home as they look to close the gap between them and the play-offs. The Owls lost in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 to Premier League side Brentford on penalties last time out.
They drew 1-1 after 90 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium after Djeidi Gassama got on the scoresheet. However, the Bees beat them on spot-kicks.
Sheffield Wednesday will now want to bounce back with a win against the Hornets at Hillsborough. They beat Portsmouth 2-1 away last Friday in the league. Here is a look at the latest team news ahead of Saturday....