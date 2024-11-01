Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford injury news with six out of action

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 1st Nov 2024, 19:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are back in Championship action this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday take on Watford at home as they look to close the gap between them and the play-offs. The Owls lost in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 to Premier League side Brentford on penalties last time out.

They drew 1-1 after 90 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium after Djeidi Gassama got on the scoresheet. However, the Bees beat them on spot-kicks.

Sheffield Wednesday will now want to bounce back with a win against the Hornets at Hillsborough. They beat Portsmouth 2-1 away last Friday in the league. Here is a look at the latest team news ahead of Saturday....

The brother of former Sheffield Wednesday player Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is still sidelined.

1. Tom Dele-Bashiru - out

The brother of former Sheffield Wednesday player Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is still sidelined. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The full-back is out injured for the Hornets and hasn't featured since late August.

2. Jeremy Ngakia - out

The full-back is out injured for the Hornets and hasn't featured since late August. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The ex-Grimsby Town defender is poised to be available to play for Tom Cleverley's side.

3. Mattie Pollock - back in contention

The ex-Grimsby Town defender is poised to be available to play for Tom Cleverley's side. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday's centre-back is facing 'months' on the sidelines, as confirmed by Danny Rohl this week.

4. Akin Famewo - out

Sheffield Wednesday's centre-back is facing 'months' on the sidelines, as confirmed by Danny Rohl this week. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice