Sheffield Wednesday have long since been planning for their January transfer window activity - with boss Danny Röhl having stated the club are working two windows ahead in their thinking as they look to map out its future.

Wednesday are a club rarely short of rumours when a transfer window comes round and two months off, this January will be no different as they look to continue their long-held policy of strengthening mainly through the loans market. In a statement released on Thursday evening, Wednesday said they expect to be able to go about their transfer business by stepping out of the terms of their current transfer embargo - which they have been placed under by the EFL for a failure to satisfy a HMRC payment deadline.

One transfer story that has repeated in recent windows has centred on the possible exit of Owls forward Michael Smith and interest from clubs elsewhere, including Derby County and Wrexham. The Star have previously reported approaches from clubs - both on loan terms and for permanent deals.

But it seems Derby won’t be revisiting their interest this time around after Rams boss Paul Warne told a fan forum this week that his former Rotherham United star man did not feature on their target list as things stand, suggesting Smith will continue as a ‘firm part of Wednesday’s plans’.

“In every window, he has been under discussion,” Warne said, as reported by DerbyshireLive. “He was a centre forward I managed and I loved. He was really good, he led the line and worked really hard. Last January I spoke to the Sheffield Wednesday manager just to cut the tripe out a little bit and he was somebody he was not looking to loan out or release.

“I didn't speak to Sheffield Wednesday this summer and I don't intend to in the next window either. He is firmly in their plans and I am not one who wants to pull people away from clubs and cause hassle. The manager said he is not available until I am told differently. I have had Smudge before and I did see his wondergoal. I never saw him do that for me!

“He is a good player but respectfully there are other players out there who potentially could do the same job who might be younger. But if Smudge comes at the top of our transfer targets again it is something I would revisit. But as politically correct as I can be with my answer, he is not someone I looking to bring back to my family.”

Smith has found league starts a little hard to come by this season but had played a constant and important role from the bench. His latest start will have given Röhl plenty of food for thought regarding his starting line-up heading into their next games after Smith provided a goal and an assist in a man of the match winning effort at his old club Portsmouth.

Speaking post-match, he told The Star he was happy with his role with the Owls: “I’m a Sheffield Wednesday player and I give my all for the club, that’s it. I’ve had conversations with the manager and at this moment in time he still wants me here and he wants me to be a Sheffield Wednesday player. Hopefully that will continue.”